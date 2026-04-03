OKLAHOMA CITY — After watching Luka Doncic limp off the court in the third quarter of a 139-96 blowout win against the Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams is hoping for the best for the All-Star guard. Upon recovering from a wrist surgery, Williams suffered two right hamstring injuries this season.

Watching Doncic suffer a hamstring injury spooked Williams, who was guarding Luka when the injury occurred, he said, during his postgame media availability.

“I feel really bad for him. It’s very spooky, in a way, to see it happen to him, and I’m the one guarding him. So, that was a weird play,” Williams said. “I didn't even want to take off. I think he lost the ball. I could have taken off with the ball. I tried to let it (the ball) go out of bounds to give him time to figure it out. That injury sucks. So, I wish him a speedy recovery. Hope it's not anything serious.”

Luka Doncic is heading to the Lakers’ locker room after this play against Thunder’s Jalen Williams. Doncic took a few moments for himself before teammates helped him up and walked him toward the tunnel pic.twitter.com/efq9NZClua — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) April 3, 2026

After wishing Doncic the best, Williams reflected on the hurdles he's faced throughout the 2025-26 campaign.

“That's been the hardest part of the season. Not playing, playing, then, you get into a rhythm, and then, I miss two games where I've been relatively healthy my whole entire career,” Williams added. “I've got to learn a lot about myself, and I think the biggest thing for me is to put an emphasis on just continuing to take care of the rest of my body.”

Jalen Williams reflects on Luka Doncic exiting the game with a hamstring injury: “I feel really bad for him. It’s very spooky, in a way, to see it happen to him and I’m the one guarding him… I tried to let it (the ball) go out of bounce to give him time to figure it out. That… pic.twitter.com/Tfs4pAHH3G — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) April 3, 2026

Williams tallied 10 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists in the Thunder's 43-point victory against the Lakers. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 28 points led five Thunder players in double figures, including Isaiah Joe (20 points), who connected on six threes.

Jalen Williams puts injuries into perspective amid Thunder season

In a strange twist of fate for Lakers All-Star Luka Doncic, who was minutes away from being subbed out for the night, according to head coach JJ Redick, Thunder forward Jalen Williams can undoubtedly relate. Fortunately for the defending champions, Williams is better-equipped for the Thunder's postseason.

With five games under his belt, Williams is finding his rhythm amidst the tail-end of the regular season. However, for Williams, while reflecting on his second hamstring injury, his wrist injury has improved significantly.

“I pulled my hamstring literally 12 seconds before I was about to come out of the game,” Williams said. “So, I re-aggravated it. Now we're here. My whole All-Star week I was going to just really just grind, bro. Just kind of spamming getting in shape and staying healthy, and my wrist has never felt this good. That plan has been derailed a lot.”

Through four of a five-game home stand, the Thunder is on a four-game winning streak.