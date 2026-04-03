Apr 3, 2026 at 2:32 AM ET

Austin Reaves was the first person to check on Luka Doncic after he suffered a hamstring injury in the Los Angeles Lakers' loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on Thursday.

It happened in the third quarter, when the Lakers were down by over 30 points. Doncic covered his face as he lay on the floor, with concerns mounting by the second.

A fan, however, decided it was the perfect time to feel macho and mocked Doncic.

“Now you know what it's like to play defense!” said the fan.

It did not sit well with Reaves, who immediately clapped back at the fan.

“Shut the f*** up. Shut up, he's f****** hurt,” said Reaves.

Instead of apologizing, the fan responded in the classiest way he knows: “F*** you!”

“F*** you! That's bulls***, that's some bulls***. He got hurt. That's bulls***. Have some f****** respect. Have some f****** respect,” replied Reaves, with LeBron James standing beside him.

OKC fan to Luka: “Now you don’t wanna play defense?” Austin Reaves: “STFU. He’s f*cking hurt!” OKC fan: “F*ck you” Austin: “F*ck you. Have some f**king respect.” pic.twitter.com/LPDgjh6N2C — Polymarket Hoops (@PolymarketHoops) April 3, 2026

The 27-year-old guard is usually soft-spoken and mild-mannered. The fact that he had to use expletive-laden remarks in response to the fan showed how much he cared for Doncic.

Reaves and Doncic have formed a tight bond, expressing mutual admiration while also playfully ribbing each other.

Fans on X praised Reaves for standing up for Doncic, blasting the fan for his lousy behavior.

The Thunder routed the Lakers, 139-96. Reaves had 15 points and four rebounds, while Doncic tallied 12 points, four rebounds, and seven assists before exiting. Reaves had a blunt review of their beatdown.

Doncic will undergo an MRI on Friday to determine the severity of his hamstring injury.