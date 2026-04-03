Former No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, Travon Walker, is not leaving Jacksonville anytime soon. The star defensive end has signed a $110 million contract extension to remain with the Jaguars until 2030.

“Details: 4 Years. $110M Contract. $77M Total Guarantees. $50M Fully Guaranteed At Signing,” according to Ian Rapoport.

The Jaguars made sure that Walker would not hit free agency next offseason with one year remaining on his rookie deal. Walker has been nothing short of a beast since being drafted, racking up 27.5 sacks and 200 tackles in his career. He has become one of the better edge rushers in the league, but his 2025-26 season could have been a tad better, finishing with only 3.5 sacks, the same number he had in his rookie year. The Georgia product played in only 14 games last season.

The 2026 NFL Draft is coming up. Here is everything you need to know about the Jaguars' draft picks and biggest needs, plus more. Despite having a very good defense last season, they have lost some pieces. The expectation is that the Jags will continue to build a formidable defense to compete in a great AFC South division.

The offense has some elite receivers, but they do need another running back after losing Travis Achane to the New Orleans Saints. Bhayshul Tuten is currently the top back. There is a high chance that the Jags draft one, and if they don't, then they could sign a veteran free agent at some point before training camp.

Jacksonville will once again be a threat in the AFC in 2026-27.