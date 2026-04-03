As if Luka Doncic's hamstring injury was not enough, Austin Reaves was bothered by a back injury in the Los Angeles Lakers' loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on Thursday.

The Lakers started flat and never recovered, as their four-game winning streak was snapped by the Thunder, 139-96.

It did not help that Doncic was forced to exit in the third quarter and did not return. Reaves' back injury was less serious, but he experienced discomfort throughout the game.

After their defeat, Lakers coach JJ Redick gave more clarity about Reaves' status, as shared by OC Register's Benjamin Royer.

“He was in a weird position, stretching for a basketball, loose ball, and just felt something like intercostal, somewhere in his back, in between the ribs. He was able to play through it and battled back,” said Redick.

Reaves finished with 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting, four rebounds, and four turnovers in 27 minutes.

It is still unclear if the 27-year-old guard will suit up against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. The Lakers are trying to hold on to a top-four spot and secure homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Reaves, who was sidelined for multiple weeks due to a calf injury, is averaging career-highs of 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.1 steals on top of 5.5 assists.

Redick, meanwhile, noted that Marcus Smart could return from his ankle injury versus the Mavericks.

Doncic, who was limited to 12 points on 3-of-10 shooting in 26 minutes against the Thunder, will undergo an MRI on Friday. LeBron James expressed his concern for the six-time All-Star, ruing the timing of the setback.

Los Angeles fell to 50-27, while Oklahoma City improved to 33-7.