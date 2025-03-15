Dalton Knecht had a scary fall take place during the Los Angeles Lakers' contest against the Denver Nuggets on Friday night.

With less than one minute remaining in the game as the Lakers led 124-123, Austin Reaves stole the ball from Jamal Murray as he went on the fast break. He passed the ball to Knecht, who went up for the successful two-handed dunk.

However, his momentum caused him to lose control of his grip on the rim as he fell down on his back. He stayed on the floor to recover from the fall before getting back up to continue playing out the remainder of the game.

How Dalton Knecht, Lakers played against Nuggets

Dalton Knecht was lucky to not have suffered a serious injury from the scary fall in the game. However, the Lakers weren't able to hold on to escape with what could have been a huge road win over the Nuggets.

Despite leading 126-123 in the final minute, the Nuggets went on an 8-0 run to close out the game. The Lakers were unsuccessful, missing a key shot and committing a huge turnover in that stretch.

Knecht finished the night with 32 points on 13-of-27 shooting from the field, including 5-of-13 from beyond the arc. Austin Reaves led the squad in scoring with 37 points, 13 assists, eight rebounds, and four steals. Meanwhile, Shake Milton provided 16 points off the bench while Jordan Goodwin put up 10 points and six rebounds.

Los Angeles fell to 40-25 on the season, going down to the fifth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are one game behind the Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets, looking for key players to return from their respective injuries.

Following Friday's loss to the Nuggets, marking their fourth straight, the Lakers will look to bounce back in their next matchup. They host the Phoenix Suns on March 16 at 3:30 p.m. ET.