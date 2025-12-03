The New England Patriots have been rolling this year, currently winners of 10 games in a row following Monday's win over the New York Giants and in great position to secure the number one seed in the AFC come playoff time. While skeptics have pointed to the Patriots' remarkably easy schedule up to this point in the season, you can only play who's in front of you, and there's certainly something to be said about taking care of business.

The Patriots this year have enjoyed their first real success since Bill Belichick skipped town a few years ago. Belichick is now the head coach of North Carolina football, and his business divorce with owner Robert Kraft wasn't exactly reported to be amicable.

This could make the latest development involving both men a bit awkward.

“Former #Patriots coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft are among the five finalists announced today for the Hall of Fame Class of 2026, as voted on by the Blue-Ribbon Committees,” reported NFL insider Ian Rapoport on X, formerly Twitter. “Of the five — Belichick (coach), Kraft (contributor) and senior nominees Ken Anderson, Roger Craig and LC Greenwood — a max of three can be enshrined. Of course, there are also 26 modern-era players under consideration for the Hall of Fame.”



Needless to say, fans in the comment section had thoughts.

“It would be equal parts ironic and fitting that Belichick and Kraft go in together,” wrote one fan.

“Belichick and Kraft both being finalists feels inevitable. Tough group with only three spots, but their résumés speak for themselves. 2026 could be a huge class,” added another.

Of course, it remains to be seen whether Belichick and Kraft will be among the three of the group who get enshrined. If it does happen, however, things could become a little bit awkward.