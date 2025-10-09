The Los Angeles Lakers will be without LeBron James, as the superstar forward is dealing with sciatica. The news comes shortly after James promoted Hennessy in an advertisement by suggesting he had a big decision he was going to announce, much like he did back in 2010, which led him to the Miami Heat.

Many did not like that the “Second Decision” turned out to be an ad. It was something that brought plenty of heat and criticism towards LeBron James. That criticism also came from ESPN reporter Matt Barrie, who is one of the hosts of SportsCenter. Barrie used the ad as a dig at the 40-year-old superstar, as he jokingly suggested that James “rub Hennessy” on his injury to heal it.

“I have an idea,” said Barrie. “Maybe [LeBron] can rub some Hennessy on it and everything will be fine.”

*Lebron out with injury for a few weeks* Sportscenter: "Maybe he can rub some Hennessy on it and everything will be fine" 😭 pic.twitter.com/JVnxeheD7C — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) October 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

LeBron James has not responded to Barrie's comments. Instead, he's likely busy treating the sciatica, which is said to be located in his right hip. Sciatica isn't necessarily an injury, as it is more of a condition. It is where a pinched nerve can cause pain, weakness, or even numbness in the lower back through the buttocks.

It's a condition that comes and goes. So, for now, the Lakers star is taking it easy and hopes to return sometime soon. However, the sciatica is bad enough that LeBron James will miss some games to begin the regular season. He will be reevaluated somewhere between October 9 and November 6.

James is entering his 23rd season in the NBA. The future Hall of Famer hopes to chase another ring alongside Luka Doncic in Los Angeles in the 2025-26 campaign. Lebron James has averaged 27.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game throughout his career, while owning a career 50.6% field goal percentage while shooting 34.9% from beyond the three-point line.