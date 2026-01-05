LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies for the second time in two days, following a 120-114 win, where he matched Hall of Fame guard Magic Johnson's impressive assists-to-turnover ratio. It's impressive to see James playing at a high level at 41. He finished with 26 points, 10 assists, and only had one turnover. Sunday's win marked the 45th regular-season game in which LeBron finished with 10+ assists and a single turnover.

After the win, James talked about how his meticulous offensive approach as a score-first playmaker has taught him the importance of his offensive efficiency, which includes limiting turnovers, he said, per The Athletic's Law Murray.

“I understand how precious the ball is, especially when your usage rate is a little down, you can't afford to be turning the ball over a lot if you barely have the ball in your hands,” James said. “So, I just gotta make the most of it, putting guys in the right spots, making sure the ball is on target. I don't like turning the ball over. I've had my fair share in my career, obviously. But it comes with the territory when having the ball in your hands.

“It's the first thing I look at — my turnovers — personally, when I come to the bench, when I look at the stat sheet. If it's high, it sucks. Protecting the ball, as you can understand, is really good for our ball club,” James concluded.

Luka Doncic finished with 36 points on 10-of-20 shooting, including four threes, nine rebounds, eight assists, and one block. Jake LaRavia added 26 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

James, doing his best Magic Johnson impression for the Lakers, hasn't gone unnoticed, as tying the Hall of Fame guard's regular-season record is a fitting salute to one of Los Angeles' all-time greats.

LeBron James on the Lakers' ‘180 change' of late

After head coach JJ Redick called out his team's effort, Lakers' LeBron James addressed the change he's seen in the team's approach. Following a pair of wins against the Grizzlies, James addressed the Lakers' lack of execution on eight plays drawn during timeouts, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

“That’s unacceptable,” James said in reference to the eight missed ATOs on Friday. “Guys hear it, take full responsibility … and then make that 180 change.”

James and the Lakers will face the Pelicans on Tuesday.