Over two decades after the contentious 2002 Western Conference Finals between the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Lakers, Mike Bibby has revisited the series on his podcast, reigniting one of the most polarizing debates in NBA playoff history. But his emotional recollections are likely to be met with ridicule from Lakers fans who remain steadfast in the legitimacy of their team’s championship run.

During a recent episode of the Straight Game Podcast with co-hosts Eddie House and Ty Ellis, Bibby reflected on the series that many consider one of the most controversial in league history. He claimed the Kings were on the verge of celebrating a Western Conference title and that the series was effectively stolen from them.

“We like they were getting our champagne ready in the locker room to celebrate winning the Western Conference and you know we kind of sh*t the bed,” Bibby said. “I still, the Robert Horry shot… I still can’t watch it.”

Mike Bibby recalls missed chances, Game 7 collapse, and rare postgame interview with Kobe Bryant

Bibby referred to Game 4 of the series, where Horry hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer that tied the series 2-2. The Kings had led the game late, and Horry’s shot shifted the momentum back to the Lakers.

“That was our championship and we went to game seven. It just shows you that we are a better team,” Bibby continued. “If you watch some of those highlights, you could see like Shaq’s face, Kobe’s face, rest in peace, they’re like it’s over.”

The Kings lost Game 7 at home in overtime after shooting just 2-for-13 from beyond the arc and missing 14 free throws. Bibby acknowledged their struggles, saying, “We kind of sh*t the bed in Game 7… under 50% from the free throw line.”

He also recalled the postgame interview that featured both him and Kobe Bryant, expressing surprise that a losing player would be asked to speak alongside the series victor.

Kings' lingering frustration over 2002 WCF clash meets firm pushback from Lakers fans

Bibby’s retelling reflects a broader sentiment among Sacramento fans that the series was marred by poor officiating. Game 6 of the 2002 Western Conference Finals remains a flashpoint in NBA history, with widespread criticism of the officiating. The Lakers attempted 40 free throws to Sacramento’s 25, including a 27-9 disparity in the fourth quarter alone. Former referee Tim Donaghy, who was later imprisoned for his role in a betting scandal, alleged that the game was manipulated to force a Game 7.

Despite the controversy, the Lakers went on to win the series and complete a three-peat by defeating the New Jersey Nets in the NBA Finals. To many Los Angeles fans, the Kings’ complaints amount to little more than excuses for a team that couldn’t finish the job at home in Game 7.

Bibby’s remarks are unlikely to shift public perception in Los Angeles. For Lakers fans, the 2002 run remains a symbol of dominance during the Shaq-Kobe era — while Sacramento’s continued grievances are seen as the echoes of a dynasty that never was.