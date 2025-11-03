LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Lakers shocked the NBA world back in June when it was announced that an ownership change would take place with Mark Walter, the CEO of TWG Global, would purchase a majority share from the Buss Family. Walter also owns the Los Angeles Dodgers who won their second straight World Series title on Saturday.

Before the Lakers’ Sunday game against the Miami Heat, head coach JJ Redick explained the difference between the sports while acknowledging Walter’s eagerness to learn about the sport.

“We spoke the other day, just sent him a note, the official congrats. I think he has a real desire to learn about this [basketball] He’s obviously a very intelligent man, but it’s two different sports. I’ve said this for probably the last 10-15 years,” Redick said. “I’ve played baseball growing up, it was my first love, and baseball is an individual sport masquerading as a team sport. It’s a different thing.”

“Daryl Morey said it best on a podcast a couple of years ago. He said the NBA is now the equivalent of the Giants when Barry Bonds was in his prime, basically getting to bat every single time. And not only that, but getting to pick the pitcher who pitches to him every single time,” Redick continued. “That’s what the NBA is. Baseball is different, you got to wait your turn. And the impact of star players, a guy like Luka, a guy like LeBron, a guy like AR [Austin Reaves], it’s just different than any other sport.”

Since Walter purchased majority ownership in the Dodgers, the organization has won three World Series titles in the past six years. Compare that with Lakers who have won only one NBA championship in that same time frame.

Walter has certainly not been shy about doing what’s necessary to ensure the Dodgers are a contending team. With the Lakers officially in the Luka Doncic era, they have their new franchise player to build around. Due to the NBA’s salary cap, teams aren’t able to spend the way MLB teams can. But Walter’s commitment to winning is something Lakers fans should take note of.

And while JJ Redick is new to the Lakers organization, he is not new to the Los Angeles area. Redick played for the LA Clippers from 2013-2017, and he admitted that he became a fan of the Dodgers since then.

“I became a Dodgers fan when I played for the Clippers. . .I remember going to games as a Clipper and a couple of times they were like, ‘hey can we put you on the Jumbotron?’ And I was like, ‘hell no I’m gonna get booed, I’m on the Clippers,’” Redick said. “Dodgers fans like the Lakers, they’re intertwined.”