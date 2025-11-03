Even without LeBron James, who's still recovering from a sciiatica injury, the Los Angeles Lakers have been a must-watch spectacle this season behind Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

The prolific guards have led the Lakers to a 4-2 record before facing the Miami Heat on Sunday with their high-scoring exploits. But they have been unselfish as well, as Doncic and Reaves are willing passers, allowing the Lakers' offense to hum.

In the first quarter against the Heat, Reaves connected with Bronny James for a jaw-dropping alley-oop dunk on the break, which sent Crypto.com Arena into a frenzy.

AUSTIN REAVES LOBS IT TO BRONNY JAMES 😱pic.twitter.com/mAj7BZYUqN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

It's worth noting that it started with a defensive stop, something coach JJ Redick has repeatedly espoused.

Fans went wild on X after witnessing the highlight play of the 27-year-old Reaves and the 21-year-old James.

“LeBron's family (are the) only people who can catch those,” said @PlayoffLAL.

“Bro turned Bronny into a meme and a moment,” added @iamskrptd.

“He got the bunnies, oh my goodness,” wrote @BronGotGame.

@rimasmith327 couldn't help but bring up a very familiar play.

I see it again man I see it again pic.twitter.com/cOAUqGXoEf — 999AMIR! (@rimasmith327) November 3, 2025

“We need that Bron to Bronny alley-oop next,” posted @julesbernard123.

“Nah, he did get up for that lob, sheesh!” commented @UknowTyG.

The younger James has struggled to make an impact this season due to limited minutes. But it's not for the lack of trying. Many have hailed his work ethic despite his lack of playing time. The eye-popping alley-oop dunk against the Heat should only boost his confidence.

The Lakers are looking for their third straight win.

As of writing, they are leading the Heat by double digits, 77-63, at halftime.