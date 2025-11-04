The Dallas Cowboys absorbed a tough loss at home after falling to the Arizona Cardinals, 27-17, at AT&T Stadium on Monday. The Cardinals ended their five-game losing skid, while the Cowboys dropped consecutive games for the first time under coach Brian Schottenheimer.

The Cowboys were routed by the Denver Broncos, 44-24, in Week 8. They now hold a 3-5-1 record following back-to-back defeats.

Schottenheimer dug deep and tried a different unit for the offensive line, as he tried to steer Dallas back into the game. He took out Terence Steele in the second half and inserted Nathan Thomas. The move, however, was futile, as Arizona maintained control of the game.

After the contest, the 52-year-old Schottenheimer explained that he put Thomas in because he “wanted to see what Nate would do,” as reported by Cowboys reporter Joseph Hoyt.

Perhaps Schottenheimer hoped that Thomas could inject energy into the offensive line and help Dak Prescott find more ways to create amid the Cardinals' swarming defense.

Prescott went 24-of-39 for 250 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He got sacked five times.

The 24-year-old Thomas was drafted by the Cowboys in the seventh round in 2024 and was placed on the injured reserve. He has played eight games this season.

The 28-year-old Steele, meanwhile, has been with Dallas since 2020 after going undrafted that year. He has started in every game for the past three seasons.

It's unclear if Schottenheimer will give Thomas more playing time, especially with the Cowboys still looking for more consistency.

They will have a bye week before returning to action against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 17.