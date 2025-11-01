Retired NBA player and Amazon analyst Blake Griffin shared a funny story about Los Angeles Lakers' Luka Doncic during a game in Mexico City. Griffin opened up about his TV deal with Amazon, explaining how he viewed it as a special opportunity to join a unique panel of sports analysts in an exclusive interview with ClutchPoints. The new job also gives NBA fans funny stories from Blake's playing days, including a time he addressed a crowd alongside Doncic.

In Mexico City at the time, Griffin revealed how Doncic compelled him to change his entire speech, due to Luka's impressive Spanish, which to Blake, felt like a flex in his addressing the crowd before tip-off, he said, per NBA's X, formerly Twitter.

“This was Luka just showing off. We're playing in Mexico City and, obviously, he speaks Spanish,” Griffin said. “I was like, ‘You know what? I'm gonna try to make an effort.' I tried to memorize everything. Mine was going to sound like ‘Hola,' you know, very broken Spanish, and he rattled that off, and decided to audible at the last second.”

Griffin shortened his planned message to just “Hola, Mexico.”

“This was Luka just showing off.” 😅 Blake Griffin looks back on a hilarious Mexico City moment with Luka Dončić from 2019! The Mavericks take on the Pistons in the NBA Mexico City Game presented by @MichelobULTRA TONIGHT at 10:00pm/et on Peacock! pic.twitter.com/omt4dRHfZT — NBA (@NBA) November 1, 2025

Griffin's story is a perfect example of an ideal blend of basketball takes and comedic relief that makes for entertaining television for the average NBA fan. Two years removed from playing his last NBA season with the Boston Celtics, Griffin is settling into his new career as a sports broadcaster.

Blake Griffin opens up about his new broadcasting career

From when retired NBA forward Blake Griffin starred in an NBA Cup commercial during the offseason to his recent tales, you could tell Griffin would be a natural fit as a TV analyst for Amazon Prime's new NBA lineup. Griffin, in an interview with ClutchPoints' Tomer Azarly.

“I think it's just the opportunity to be a part of something new,” Blake Griffin told ClutchPoints as his reason for joining the NBA on Prime team. “Amazon also taking a step into the NBA was really interesting to me, sort of watching Thursday Night Football, and how they tackled that whole process was very impressive. Now you see what they've done with Thursday nights and that they've made it a huge thing, and this is no different. They've taken the same approach.”

Amazon Prime will host Sunday's NBA doubleheader featuring the defending champion Thunder hosting the Pelicans followed by the Hornets versus the 76ers in the evening.