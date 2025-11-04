The Memphis Grizzlies are in a bit of a pickle at the moment; they have lost three consecutive games and Ja Morant is terribly displeased with how everything is going for his team. Morant, coming off a one-game suspension after he put his coaches on blast following their loss to the Los Angeles Lakers this past Friday, said bluntly that he doesn't feel any joy with the team at present — suggesting that he could soon angle for an exit from the team in the near future.

Morant's poor play is not helping whatsoever. He went 3-14 for eight points against the Lakers on Friday, and in his return from a suspension in a 114-106 loss to the Detroit Pistons, he shot just 5-16 from the field to finish with 18 points. This is not the kind of performance the Grizzlies need from their talisman, and with a record of 3-5 in the West and some morale issues plaguing the team, perhaps Memphis reaches the point where they believe as though having Morant around is not worth all this headache.

Nonetheless, Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr., who signed a huge contract extension with the team this past offseason, still remains a true believer of the team.

“[We just need] a lot more of the right things. A lot more of those good stretches. A lot more of the right stuff. It's gonna take buy-in from everybody, but we're fully capable. We have all the tools and pieces. We have everything that we need to be successful, so it's not something I'm too worried about. [But] the urgency got to be there,” Jackson told reporters in the locker room following their latest defeat, via Grind City Media on X (formerly Twitter).

Buy-in from everybody is exactly what the Grizzlies need. But will Morant be convinced to buy in or is that situation beyond repair?

Is it time for the Grizzlies to trade away Ja Morant?

This early in the season, the Grizzlies should be inclined to make it work with Morant however they can. But Memphis has plenty of depth at the guard positions anyway. Once Ty Jerome and Scotty Pippen Jr. return from their injuries, Morant could become a more expendable piece.

Alas, it's not quite clear which team in the NBA would take a chance on Morant considering his laundry of injury woes, off-court troubles, and declining play. This is something the Grizzlies may have to work even if they reach a point where they no longer want to.