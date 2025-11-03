The Los Angeles Lakers were looking for their third straight win as they hosted the Miami Heat at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday.

The Lakers employed a well-balanced attack to take a double-digit lead, 77-63, at halftime. Five players—Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Jaxson Hayes, and Jake LaRavia—have already scored at least 10 points.

Marcus Smart, for his part, made his presence felt the way he knows best: Playing defense.

With 8:30 to go in the second quarter, the Heat went on the break, looking for a quick bucket. Jaime Jaquez Jr. looked like he had a clear layup, but Smart ran him down for a chasedown block.

Somewhere out there, LeBron James was nodding in approval.

It was an impressive effort from the 31-year-old Smart, whom the Lakers acquired in the offseason to bolster their defense. The veteran guard has responded with his well-known grit, which has made him a Defensive Player of the Year and a three-time member of the All-Defensive First Team.

While Smart, who signed a two-year contract worth $11 million, has been hampered by injuries in recent years, he is still one of the best enforcers in the league.

He and Gabe Vincent could team up to serve as disruptors to the opposing team's backcourt, a facet that coach JJ Redick is fond of.

The Lakers are still playing without LeBron James, who's nursing a sciatica injury. Deandre Ayton also sat out versus the Heat due to back spasms.

As of writing, Los Angeles is still leading Miami in the third quarter.