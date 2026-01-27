On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers picked up an impressive road win over the Chicago Bulls, pushing their record to 28-17 in the process. The story of the game was Luka Doncic, who scored 46 points in this one, taking over in the second half after LeBron James dropped 20 in the first half.

However, the biggest highlight of the night went to Lakers big man Jaxson Hayes, who put the ball between his legs on a classic Eastbay dunk, electrifying the United Center crowd in the process.

After the game, however, his Lakers teammate Jake LaRavia didn't seem to be particularly impressed by the feat.

“He didn't get that high, but it was alright,” LaRavia joked, per Oh No He Didn't on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

Hayes' dunk was an example of the athleticism that long captivated NBA scouts dating back to his time at Texas and led him to becoming a lottery pick in the NBA Draft once upon a time. While his career in the league hasn't exactly panned out the way he might have hoped up to this point, he has still managed to carve out a role for himself on a Lakers team that is holding strong in the Western Conference playoff picture at this point in the season.

As previously mentioned, Doncic was brilliant on Monday in the Windy City, hitting the Bulls with a barrage of three-pointers in the fourth quarter to keep them at arm's length. It will be fascinating to see how Rob Pelinka and company choose to approach the upcoming NBA trade deadline, with the team still clearly in need of at least one more solid perimeter defender to add to the playoff rotation.

In any case, the Lakers will next take the floor on Wednesday evening for a road game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:00 pm ET.