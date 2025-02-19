LOS ANGELES – While there are many reasons why the Los Angeles Lakers’ season last year can be considered disappointing, one of the biggest was their injury issues. Both Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt, both expected to be key players off the bench, missed the majority of the Lakers’ 2024-25 season due to injury. This year, however, both players have been important impact guys off the bench.

Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt have helped steady the Lakers’ second unit, especially on the defensive end of the court. Both players have made a remarkable return from injury, and they’ve found inspiration in each other in terms of being able to get through injury rehab and regain a high level of play on the court.

Following the Lakers’ win over the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 6, Vanderbilt spoke about how watching Vincent go through his injury recovery, inspired him as he dealt with his own rehab.

“I saw what he [Gabe Vincent] went through last year, and him being able to bounce back, even starting the year a little shaky, trying to get back into rhythm to where he is now. He’s just been a true professional through the whole process,” Vanderbilt said. “Just watching him go through similar things that I went through and still be positive, still be professional, still come to work every day and still be personable. . .he’s a true pro and kind of inspired me through my process.”

While Vanderbilt is a more recent returnee to the rotation, Vincent earned new head coach JJ Redick’s trust from the beginning of the season.

For the past few months, Vincent has sort of taken over D’Angelo Russell’s old role of being the steady influence that keeps the second unit together. And for this on the court production, he’s become one of the Lakers’ most dependable three-point shooters. He’s shooting just about 40 percent off catch and shoot threes this season, as per NBA.com.

And he’s also found encouragement and confidence playing alongside someone like Vanderbilt. During a recent practice availability session, Vincent spoke about what it’s like to take the court with his high-energy teammate.

“I just know how much it takes to come back from injury, so it’s a testament to him, his love for the game, his passion, his hard work. It’s not easy to recover from anything, and to return and play at high level like he has. . .it’s definitely a testament to him,” Vincent said. “And competing with Vando is a blessing. The guy goes out there and plays hard, competes defensively like myself, guys like that are definitely inspiring.”

Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt steady Lakers’ bench

While Vincent has been highly impactful in the rotation for a while now, Vanderbilt just recently made his 2024-25 season debut. And from the get-go he’s made himself an invaluable part of the lineup.

In the nine games he’s played so far, he’s been averaging 3.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals. In all but one of those games, he’s had more rebounds than points, including a 14-rebound effort in the win against the Warriors back on Feb. 6.

In Vincent’s last ten games, he’s been averaging 9.5 points and 2.8 assists while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from the three-point line.

On the defensive end, Vincent and Vanderbilt, along with Dorian Finney-Smith, have given the Lakers a trio of high-energy, lockdown-type defenders that they have not had on the roster in quite some time. With the departure of Anthony Davis, their importance defensively has been magnified.

“Defense is something I hang my hat on, a guy that switches on different positions and chasing around certain guys, the assignment tends to be different every night,” Vincent said. “It’s also different not having AD down there as well. Having guys like Vando and Dorian switching as well and guarding those main offensive players, it’s been fun to go out there and compete.”