LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from the opening round of the NBA Playoffs following their 103-96 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5. One of the biggest developments of the series was the reduced role of Lakers’ starting center Jaxson Hayes, and his ultimate benching in Game 5.

Following the Lakers’ Game 5 loss to the Timberwolves, Jaxson Hayes spoke about his playoff benching and the team’s elimination, as well as what his conversations with head coach JJ Redick were like amid the decision.

“It just doesn’t feel real. I feel like we had a great team coming along. After the All-Star break I feel like we started really clicking a lot, it just doesn’t really feel real,” Hayes said. “They told me, they were up straight with me, and saying just to stay ready. That they were gonna try some other things out. That was the coach’s decision and you got to respect that always.”

The move to permanent small-ball began in throughout the series with Hayes’ minutes slowly decreasing with each game. During the Lakers’ Game 4 loss, he did not play the entire second half as Redick opted to go with Dorian Finney-Smith in the lineup.

Hayes’ played eight, nine and nine minutes respectively in Games 1-3, four minutes in Game 4, and none in Game 5. Maxi Kleber, who had not played for the Lakers since coming over in the Luka Doncic trade as he recovered from injury, surpassed Hayes in the rotation for Game 5.

During the regular season, Hayes was somewhat of a revelation for the Lakers especially after Anthony Davis was traded, decimating their already shaky frontcourt depth. Following the trade for Doncic, Hayes developed strong chemistry with the Lakers’ new star as a lob threat.

Prior to the playoffs, Hayes appeared in 56 games, including 35 starts, at a little over 19 minutes per game. He shook off an early season ankle injury and averaged 6.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists with splits of 72.2 percent shooting from the field and 62.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Hayes will enter unrestricted free agency this coming offseason after playing two years with the Lakers, and he hasn’t quite yet thought about what the future might bring.

“I really haven’t been thinking about that at all. Just been focused on this playoff series and stuff,” Hayes said. “I haven’t even had time to process that yet, so we’ll see.”