Lamar Jackson's latest social media activity is currently melting the NFL corner of the internet. On Saturday, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback sent the league into a frenzy with a cryptic, one-word reaction to the news that his front office just landed one of the most feared defenders in football.

Following reports that the Baltimore Ravens acquired five-time Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby from the Las Vegas Raiders, Jackson took to X to share a GIF of Denzel Washington famously saying, “Boom.” The reaction was short and sweet, perfectly capturing the high-stakes energy in Baltimore right now. The Ravens didn't blink at the price tag, shipping their first-round picks in both 2026 and 2027 to the Raiders to ensure Crosby suits up in purple and black.

Maxx Crosby is coming off a massive 2025 campaign where he proved he is still the most relentless motor in the league. Crosby racked up 10.0 sacks and 73 total tackles while anchoring a struggling Raiders unit. The Ravens are hoping that Crosby is the missing piece in their hunt for an NFL championship. If last year was any indication, the Pro-Bowler does not seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

Pairing a legitimate game-wrecker like Crosby with an offense led by Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry is a nightmare scenario for the rest of the AFC. Jackson clearly knows the leverage his team just gained. While the trade cannot officially be processed until next week, the message from the face of the franchise is clear. The Ravens are all-in, and with one “Boom,” the balance of power just shifted heavily toward the Inner Harbor.