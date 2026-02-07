The NBA has announced the full field for the 2026 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest as All-Star Weekend approaches in Los Angeles.

As the 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend draws closer to next week’s festivities, which run from Friday, Feb. 13 through Sunday night at Intuit Dome, the league revealed the players set to compete in this year’s Slam Dunk Contest. The event will take place Saturday night at 5 p.m. ET at the Los Angeles Clippers’ new arena in Inglewood, California.

The NBA PR account shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday that Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes, San Antonio Spurs rookie forward Carter Bryant, Orlando Magic rookie guard Jase Richardson, and Miami Heat forward Keshad Johnson will participate in the contest.

Hayes enters the contest as one of the league’s most physically gifted finishers. The veteran center is known for his leaping ability and power above the rim, traits that have consistently shown up in game action throughout his career.

The field is set for the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest with all four players making their event debuts. The event will air Saturday, Feb. 14 at 5 PM ET on NBC and Peacock.

NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/QZ3TN9LrzA — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 7, 2026

Jaxson Hayes, Carter Bryant lead Slam Dunk Contest field in search of new champion

Bryant and Richardson headline the rookie contingent. Bryant, a first-year forward with San Antonio, has flashed athletic upside early in his NBA career, while Richardson has emerged as an explosive guard option for Orlando. Johnson rounds out the field after showcasing his vertical athleticism and creativity with Miami.

The 2026 contest follows a historic performance one year ago, when Chicago Bulls guard Mac McClung captured his third consecutive Slam Dunk Contest title. McClung became the first player in NBA history to win the event three times, further raising expectations for future competitions.

With a new venue, a fresh group of participants, and heightened attention following McClung’s unprecedented three-peat, the NBA will look to continue building momentum around one of All-Star Weekend’s marquee events. The Slam Dunk Contest will be part of a packed Saturday night schedule as the league celebrates its annual midseason showcase in Los Angeles.