Jamal Murray suffered an apparent leg injury during the Denver Nuggets' clash with the New York Knicks on Friday night.

Murray sustained the injury in the final minutes of the first half. He was on defense as he contested a shot from New York's OG Anunoby. However, he injured his left leg as he needed assistance to go to the locker room. Denver provided an update on whether Murray can return, per reporter Rachel Strand.

“A sight that will make you sick to your stomach. Jamal Murray needing help getting off the court with a leg injury. He's heading to the locker room immediately. #milehighbasketball,” Strand wrote.

“Jamal Murray is questionable to return with a left ankle sprain.”

How Nuggets played against Knicks amid Jamal Murray's injury

The Nuggets collapsed without Jamal Murray's services due to the injury, suffering a 142-103 blowout loss to the Knicks at home.

Things were close between both squads as Denver led 29-27 after the first quarter. However, their defense suffered without Murray as they lost 115-74 in the last three periods of regulation.

Four players scored in double-digits for Denver in the loss, including Murray. Prior to the injury, he finished with 12 points and three assists on 5-of-10 shooting from the field. Nikola Jokic led the team with a stat line of 38 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and two steals. DaRon Holmes II came next with 11 points while Cameron Johnson provided 10 points and five assists.

Denver fell to a 39-25 record on the season, holding the fifth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns while trailing the Houston Rockets and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Nuggets will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being on the road. They take on the Oklahoma City Thunder as tip-off will take place on March 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET.