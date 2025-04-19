Los Angeles Lakers president and owner Jeanie Buss’ recent comments raised eyebrows when she compared Lakers’ Luka Doncic to Hall of Fame center Wayne Gretzky. In a deal that sent Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks, some believe Los Angeles’ president Rob Pelinka deserves an extension for acquiring Doncic. For Buss, landing Luka to place next to LeBron James was a game-changer, trading for the equivalent of “The Great One,” according to Jeanie.

Buss delivered her Doncic and Gretzky comparison, per SiriusXM Radio.

“I’ve never ever articulated this before in talking about watching this current team play; this is something you have to see in person because if you don’t see it in person, you don’t believe it,” Buss said. “I kind of compare Luka [Doncic] to Wayne Gretzky. In that, I mean that Wayne Gretzky always can see the pass before the pass. And you had to be able to see the whole floor, the whole ice, to see what was coming, what he was seeing.

“Luka does these things that you’re like, where did that come from? Where did he come up with that? And teaming him with LeBron, a superstar who loves to pass the ball and make his teammates better. The fact that they’re together, you probably would have never put that together on paper, but it works, and it’s so exciting to watch,” Buss concluded.

"I've never ever articulated this before in talking about watching this current team play…this is something you have to see in person"

The Lakers will face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the opening round of the playoffs.

LeBron James drops Luka Doncic warning ahead of Lakers series

Lakers All-Star LeBron James warned everyone about Luka Doncic. James is placing the ball in Doncic’s hands and trusts good things will happen for his team.

“Offensively, give Luka the ball,” James said. “And if we stay ready, we never got to get ready.”

James knows health is vital for what he hopes will be a deep playoff run.

“You want to be healthy going into a postseason run, that’s most important. And then you want to be, other than playing at a high level for the majority of the season, in must win games doing down the stretch, playoff intensity games, and we had that,” James said.

“But at the end of the day… the game is won between the four lines,” James continued. “I don’t give a damn how much you know about a team, how much they know about you, all the talking, it’s not about that. It’s about, once you get on the floor, the game is won between the four lines.”

The Lakers will host the Timberwolves in Game 1 on Saturday.