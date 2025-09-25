Before his second NBA season as head coach, Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick received a contract extension ahead of the 2025-26 campaign and gushed over Austin Reaves. Heading into his fifth season with the Lakers, Reaves has made strides throughout the past year that haven't gone unnoticed by Redick. Los Angeles' head coach discussed what he's seen from Austin during the offseason.

For Redick, Reaves' improvements have stood out ahead of Lakers training camp, he said, per Spectrum Sports Net's Mike Trudell.

“Every day that he’s been in the gym, he’s been the best player in the gym. His body is really good right now,” Redick said. “He’s really strong. His burst, his athleticism. It’s evident that he spent a lot of time working on his body this summer.”

Austin Reaves averaged career bests in points (20.2), assists (5.8), rebounds (4.5), and steals (1.1) per game last season. he's also entering the third year of a four-year, $53.9 million contract. Ahead of the last year — worth $14.8 million — of his deal, which is a player option, many perceive him to be the Lakers' best asset in 2025-26. After reportedly declining a four-year, $89 million extension, could 2025-26 be Austin's last year with the Lakers?

Rob Pelinka announces JJ Reddick's Lakers contract extension

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka announced JJ Redick's contract extension on Thursday, relating to the team's recommitting to Luka Doncic via his respective extension. Pelinka added LeBron James opting in for one more year before explaining why the Lakers front office believe in Redick's vision.

Pelinka says Redick's new deal is a testament to the Lakers' commitment to their head coach.

“Getting an extension done with Luka, in addition [to] having LeBron choose another year with the Lakers as opposed to entering free agency — all positive, productive things for us as a basketball team,” Pelinka said. “In addition to that too, recently extending JJ's contract just to make it clear that he's the basketball leader in terms of our coaching and on-court performance.”

Ahead of Donic and James' first full season as Lakers teammates, fans have plenty to be excited about, including veteran free-agent signings such as Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart.