With the NBA season slowly approaching, many people are wondering what the future will look like for LeBron James. He will be entering his 23rd season this year, and though he is still playing at a high level, everyone knows that the end could be near for the Los Angeles Lakers' star. James added more fuel to the fire when he exercised his $52.6 million player option for the upcoming season.

That led many to think that James could possibly ask for a trade and look to go to a contender during the season if the Lakers are not competing for a championship.

With all the questions that are surrounding James, his agent, Rich Paul, says that everyone should focus on the present, according to ESPN's Shams Charania on NBA Today.

“It's important not to worry about the future when it comes to LeBron James. Just appreciate the present,” Paul said to Charania.

It was definitely a cryptic message regarding James, and that added more questions to what his future could look like after this season. With media day coming up in about a week, there's no doubt that James will be asked more about the topic.

In a recent poll, NBA insiders were asked where they think James will play next season, and most of them predicted he would retire, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

“If I was taking the Lakers or the field,” an Eastern Conference scout said, via Bontemps, “I'd take the field. But I'll take the Lakers over any specific team, especially given they are the one with a clear path to pay him.”

A Western Conference scout who thinks James will be retired by next season said, “It just feels like it's where it's going to end.”

It will be interesting to see how this season will play out for James and what the future holds.