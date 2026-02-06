LOS ANGELES – When the Los Angeles Lakers face off against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night, their first game back home after an eight-game road trip, they will be short-handed in the frontcourt. The Lakers have a relatively clean injury report with the exception of rookie Adou Thiero, but reserve big man Jaxson Hayes is serving a one-game suspension after he shoved the Washington Wizards mascot last week.

The incident, which occurred during pregame introductions, was caught on video. The Wizards mascot, affectionately known ‘G-Whiz,’ was running off the court when Hayes, who was near the baseline, stepped up and shoved the mascot, causing it to crash into the Wizards’ cheerleaders and fall to the floor.

Jaxson Hayes shoved Wizards mascot, G-Wiz, in pre-game introductions Hayes has been suspended for one game, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/x4xz2Ndw2I — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 4, 2026

Prior to the Lakers’ game against the 76ers, head coach JJ Redick spoke about his thoughts on Jaxson Hayes’ suspension after his incident with the Wizards’ mascot.

“He made an error in judgement, and he owned up to it and apologized,” Redick said. “He hasn’t had a chance to apologize in front of the team yet, but hopefully this is a learning opportunity for him. I clearly saw the video.”

Without Hayes in the lineup, the reserve center minutes will likely fall to some combination of Drew Timme and Maxi Kleber. Timme is currently on a two-way contract while Kleber has been used off and on this season. Hayes has played well this season, thriving in his role as backup.

He’s appeared in a total of 41 games, including four starts, at a little over 17 minutes per game. He’s averaging 6.4 points and 3.8 rebounds with splits of 77.5 percent shooting from the field and 64.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He’s also knocked down the only 3-point shot he’s taken this season.

This is Hayes’ third season with the Lakers after signing an initial two-year contract ahead of the 2023-24 season. He re-signed with the Lakers on a one-year contract this past offseason.