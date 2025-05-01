The Los Angeles Lakers are done after losing in Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. The Lakers had their backs up against the wall at home as they were down 3-1 coming into the game, and they were unable to force a Game 6 back in Minnesota. Now, it's back to the drawing board for LA. They looked good in the regular season, but head coach JJ Redick knows that there is work to be done.

Los Angeles finished in third place in the Western Conference, and the team was favored to take down the Timberwolves to advance to the next round of the NBA playoffs. The Lakers were unable to make it happen, and JJ Redick realizes that they aren't quite a championship caliber team right now.

“We have to get in championship shape,” Redick said on Thursday, according to a post from Jovan Buha.

Redick thinks that some players on the Lakers are in that kind of shape that is necessary to win a championship. Others… not so much.

“Redick notes some players were in ‘phenomenal' shape and others could've been in better shape,” Johan Buva said in a post. “But collectively, they need to be in better shape.”

One player that a lot of people have been talking about in terms of what kind of shape they are in is Luka Doncic. Doncic being out of shape has been a concern, and it hurt the Lakers during the playoffs. He was a liability defensively, and he could be one of the players that Redick was referring to when he said that some players could be in better shape.

Regardless of who JJ Redick was referencing, it's clear that the Lakers still have a ways to go in terms of getting this group truly ready to compete for a championship. They clearly have a lot of talented pieces, but it didn't look like they were reaching their full potential during this series against the Timberwolves.