Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is only one of three athletes (Michael Jordan, Kevin Durant) to hold a lifetime contract with sponsor Nike. Over the last 22 years, James has been the most consistent superstar in the league, releasing a signature shoe each year without missing a beat. After rocking the Nike LeBron 22 for his 22nd year, it's only right that “the King” anticipates a big season for his golden 23rd year in the league.

During a recent training session, LeBron James stepped out in a never-before-seen sneaker silhouette, likely to be his upcoming Nike LeBron 23. James and Nike usually do a great job of keeping things under wraps in the coming weeks before officially unveiling the sneaker, but this look could be intentional given the all-black scheme and the clear wear-test by James.

As we draw closer to the upcoming season, it's more than likely that Nike will reveal the latest signature model to the public and immediately begin production on new colorways. For now, we can enjoy a few first looks at what should be a huge milestone in the NBA legend's career.

First looks at the Nike LeBron 23

LeBron James debuts the Nike LeBron 23 👀 pic.twitter.com/VsJ5dEkvwu — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) July 29, 2025

FIRST LOOKS at what could be the Nike LeBron 23 😳 pic.twitter.com/aqpES0hAg3 — House of Heat° (@houseofheat) July 29, 2025



Upon first glance, we see two layers to the rumored LeBron 23, drawing a similar construction to the recent Nike KD 16. Diverting from previous models over the years, we see a much lower ankle cut in this sneaker compared to previous models. The Nike LeBron line has always been known for high-top, heavy duty sneakers that are built to last, but recent years have shown a greater draw towards comfort, flexibility, and cushioning.

All in all, it's crazy to even see LeBron James doing the things he is 23 years into his career, but this newest Nike sneaker is commonplace for the living legend. Keep it locked with our Sneakers news for more updates and when we can expect James' newest silhouette and how the shoes may change in appearance in the meantime.