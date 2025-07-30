The Los Angeles Lakers may be in offseason mode, but Luka Doncic continues to command headlines—this time with a jaw-dropping trick shot that stunned fans at Dyckman Park in New York City. The Lakers superstar made an unplanned appearance at the famed streetball court as part of a Jordan Brand promotional event tonight, but it was his spontaneous shot that became the real highlight.

On Tuesday evening, Doncic attended the NYvsNY Quarter Finals at Dyckman Park as the face of Jordan Brand’s “The One” summer tour. Amid the electric atmosphere, the Slovenian phenom casually sat court-side, picked up a ball, and launched a one-handed shot while still seated. The ball sailed in a high arc over the crowd and dropped cleanly through the hoop, igniting a wild reaction from the packed park. The NBA captured the viral moment on its official X (formerly known as Twitter) page, showing Doncic sinking the improbable trick shot with ease.

LUKA MAGIC AT DYCKMAN 🪄 pic.twitter.com/ztE7RgaFgj — NBA (@NBA) July 30, 2025

The shot came during a vibrant atmosphere where young talent, fans, and legends of the game intersected. Many players at the tournament wore Doncic’s Jordan Luka 3s. The NBA offseason showcase served as both a cultural and promotional stage—perfect for a viral moment.

Doncic didn’t just show up. He interacted with fans, posed for pictures, and even inspired younger players with his presence. The Los Angeles star looked visibly slimmer, part of a well-documented transformation where he has dropped over 20 pounds through disciplined workouts and dietary changes. He’s been training twice a day in the gym with a low-sugar, high-protein diet fueling his grind—earning him the “Skinny Luka” nickname online.

The crowd at Dyckman Park was treated to a true summer hoops moment. Known as the “Red Carpet of Streetball,” the court has hosted icons like Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and more. Doncic’s seated swish added another chapter to its legacy.

This is just one stop on the “The One” Jordan Brand Tour, with the next events set for Chicago and Los Angeles. If this moment was any indication, the Lakers combo guard’s presence will keep turning heads—whether it’s at street-ball parks or on the NBA hardwood.

As the NBA offseason continues, Doncic isn’t just preparing for the 2025-26 campaign with the Lakers—he’s also putting on a show, reminding fans why he remains one of the most electrifying talents in the game.