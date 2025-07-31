The Los Angeles Lakers had an interesting 2025 NBA offseason. After losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round, it was apparent what the team lacked. The purple and gold struggled to win the board battle, and they also lacked bench depth. Likewise, the defense struggled. While LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reeves held their own, it was not enough. Therefore, the Lakers' offseason moves focused on fixing that.

After the team missed out on Myles Turner, they signed Deandre Ayton to be their new starting center. Then, the Lakers signed Marcus Smart to an $11 million contract, bolstering their depth. It seemed like things looked well for the team. Significantly, they had a center who could defend the rim and a solid depth player who could also give the starters some time off. Los Angeles currently has decent odds to win the NBA Finals, but it could be better.

Those were great Lakers offseason moves. However, the one move the team did not make was extending one of their better defensive players. The Lakers' offseason moves look worse after Dorian Finney-Smith elected to move on.

Dorian Finney-Smith not re-signing with the Lakers was a mistake

Finney-Smith signed a $53 million deal with the Houston Rockets after rejecting the Lakers' $15 million option. Unfortunately, it all boiled down to contract length. There was a chance Finney-Smith might have stayed in Southern California had the team offered him four seasons. Instead, the Lakers only wanted to give him two years.

There were also issues with trust. Reports came out that Finney-Smith felt slighted by the team. Therefore, it caused a breakdown in contract talks. While Finney-Smith wanted long-term security, the organization seemingly did not feel he warranted that. Additionally, he is 32 years old, and the Lakers likely were not willing to commit more than two years.

Finney-Smith's leaving was a mistake because it removed one of the team's better defenders. While adding Smart was a good move, it did not negate the loss of Finney-Smith. Moreover, losing him causes a major void. It also leaves a bad taste in the 2025 NBA offseason that might bite the Lakers down the line.

How his absence affects Lakers

Finney-Smith was a great three-and-D wing defender. Also, his off-court chemistry with Doncic was great. It left a void in the Lakers' rotation and now creates a big issue on defense.

Smart will be around to guard other guards. However, the issue now extends to big men. Who will guard them? Currently, the Lakers plan to have Rui Hachimura at small forward while James lines up as the power forward. Hachimura is not bad. However, he is not at the level that Finney-Smith was when it came to perimeter defense and not allowing easy paths to the basket.

Losing Finney-Smith also causes new matchup nightmares against teams like the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers. When Finney-Smith was around, it was harder to beat him with cuts and screens. Significantly, that is how these two teams thrive. All-Stars like Kawhi Leonard will have their day without a proven elite defender ready to meet him at the basket.

How other Lakers offseason moves can remedy the situation

The 2025 NBA offseason was not a failure for the Lakers. Although losing Finney-Smith hurts, they still have Ayton as the big man in the middle. Smart will come off the bench to help the guards. But there will be infinitely more pressure on youngster Jake LaRavia. How will he handle his role?

The Lakers should have done everything possible to keep Finney-Smart. Instead, they hesitated on the contract length. This will force other Lakers players to step up their game. Overall, the starting lineup is still one of the best when healthy. James is still one of the best of all time, even at his age. Additionally, Doncic is one of the elite scorers in the game. Reaves is still an above-average shooter, and Ayton will bring down the boards by himself. Yet, there is something missing.

NBA fans will know within the first few weeks what this Lakers team could look like. If the defense struggles, then that might usher in the first mentions of regret. With Finney-Smith joining the Rockets, he now gets to team with Kevin Durant and possibly form a title run with them. In the end, the Lakers' offseason moves look good enough to field a competitive team.

There will be many eyes on the Lakers' schedule when they face the Houston Rockets. That first showdown with Finney-Smith and the Rockets could either prove the Lakers were right or that they made a critical mistake. On paper, it looks like something that could come back to haunt them.