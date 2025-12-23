Former NBA player and Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett is urging fans to reconsider voting LeBron James into the 2026 NBA All-Star Game, which is scheduled to be held in Los Angeles this February.

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast KG: Certified, Garnett said he believes James does not want to participate in the exhibition and suggested fans save their votes.

“LeBron does not want to play in the All-Star game… Listen, all you people out there that's going to vote for Bron, save your vote. He didn't play in it last year.”

Garnett’s comments come as James continues his 23rd NBA season, an unprecedented milestone that further extends his longevity record. The 40-year-old forward returned this season after dealing with a sciatica injury during the offseason and has appeared in 11 games so far.

Through those appearances, James is averaging 20.2 points, 7.1 assists, and 5.6 rebounds per game while shooting 48% from the field and 28.3% from three-point range in 34.1 minutes per contest. His production has increased notably over his last five games, during which he has averaged 27.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 53.8% from the field.

Kevin Garnett isn't holding back when it comes to LeBron James and the All-Star Game. On his show @kg_certified, he said: “LeBron does not want to play in the All-Star game… Listen, all you people out there that's going to vote for Bron, save your vote. He didn't play in it… pic.twitter.com/Q9yXEZkDMo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 23, 2025

LeBron James, Lakers shift focus amid Kevin Garnett’s All-Star Game discourse

Article Continues Below

That stretch includes a 36-point performance in Saturday’s 103-88 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, one of his most aggressive scoring outings since returning to action.

James, who will turn 41 next week, did not participate in last season’s 2025 All-Star Game in San Francisco because of lingering discomfort in his left foot and ankle. That absence ended a streak of 20 consecutive All-Star appearances. Despite missing the game, James still holds the league record for most All-Star selections with 21.

While the debate over his All-Star status continues, James and the Los Angeles Lakers remain focused on their regular-season schedule. Los Angeles enters the week with a 19-8 record and will look to rebound from Saturday’s loss when it visits the Phoenix Suns (15-13) on Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. ET.

The Lakers will then return to Southern California to begin a five-game homestand on Christmas Day, hosting the Houston Rockets (17-9) on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET in a nationally televised matchup on ABC and ESPN.