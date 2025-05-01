Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving went out for the season after tearing his ACL in March. But that didn't stop him from taking in the festivities of the NBA Playoffs.

On Wednesday, he was captured sitting courtside for Game 4 of the first-round matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves, per Ben Golliver of the Washington Post.

Irving is waiting with bad breath as to whether the Wolves will move on or if the Lakers will hold on. The Wolves hold the series lead 3-1 and could win on the Lakers home floor.

Irving underwent a successful surgery back in late March to repair his torn ACL. His presence at the game is also a comforting sign to fans that his recovery is going smoothly.

After his injury, Irving expressed gratitude to fans for their well wishes during his surgery. However, there is also the apparent elephant in the room, given that Irving plays for a certain someone's former team.

Kyrie Irving caught in the middle of Lakers/Mavericks saga

The historic trade of Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis thrust the Lakers and Dallas Mavericks into the NBA spotlight. The fallout of the trade continues to be felt on both sides.

Inadvertently, Irving was the guy trapped in the lurch. Irving and Doncic gelled well together during their time at Dallas.

Even after the fallout from the trade, Irving continued to stand by Doncic as he transitioned to the Lakers. When Doncic was recovering from his injury, He extended his well wishes to Irving.

Their first encounter since the trade was on Feb. 25. Prior to the game, Irving and Doncic exchanged a long embrace, signifying that their love was still there.

Whatever happens between the Lakers and Wolves is ongoing. But Kyrie Irving is back sitting courtside, even as a spectator.