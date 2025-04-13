With the regular season finally over, the Los Angeles Lakers know who they will face in the first round of the playoffs. The Los Angeles Clippers defeating the Golden State Warriors moved the Minnesota Timberwolves to the sixth seed in the playoffs, and the Lakers will be going up against Anthony Edwards.

The Western Conference has been completive from top to bottom this season, and it seems like whoever the Lakers were going to draw was going to be a tough team. The Timberwolves have caught a groove toward the end of the season, and they're hoping that they can keep things going in the playoffs.

The Lakers should feel good about their chances, mostly because of how they've played since acquiring Luka Doncic in a trade with the Dallas Mavericks. Don't forget to add in the play of Austin Reaves, who has stepped up this season with several changes at the guard position throughout the year.

One of the biggest things that people are looking at with the Lakers is how they will manage to go up against opposing big men. Rudy Gobert is one of the better centers in the league, and he could give the Lakers problems if they're not able to match his physicality.

If the Lakers are able to take advantage of Gobert in space, that may lead the Timberwolves to play small, which will most likely play in JJ Redick's favor.

Luka Doncic has a history with the Timberwolves, as he faced them in the Western Conference Finals last season when he was on the Mavericks. He gave the Timberwolves problems the entire series, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he did the same this for a second year in a row.

Nonetheless, this seems like a great series to watch, and it'll be interesting to see who has the edge when it all begins.