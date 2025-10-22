Neither LeBron James nor Bronny James took the court in Tuesday's 119-109 season-opening loss to the Golden State Warriors, but the father-son duo got to watch the action together from the bench on Tuesday night. While they were obviously at work, the Akron, Ohio natives were able to make the best of their time on the pine.

The James men shared a laugh during the game, via the Yahoo Sports X account, displaying the closeness that fans have come to expect from them.

Tonight is the first time Lebron James will not appear in his team’s opening game in his 23-year career. pic.twitter.com/gJlc8YQRAe — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, the Lakers did not have many reasons to smile in the second half, falling behind in the third quarter and failing to get worthwhile offensive production from anyone outside of the superb Luka Doncic and effective Austin Reaves. One cannot panic after one loss, but fans' biggest fear came to fruition in LA.

The Lakers sorely missed all-time great LeBron James, who is presently dealing with sciatica and not expected to return until mid-November. Despite being 40 years old, he remains one of the more impactful players in the league. The Lakers are hoping Doncic and new additions like Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart can help them navigate the early portion of their schedule. Tuesday's matchup marks the first time the American sports icon has missed his squad's season opener.

Bronny James also did not play against the Warriors, though his inactivity was for a different reason. Lakers head coach JJ Redick opted to keep the second-year guard on the bench, which adds fuel to the narrative that the former USC talent is not ready to log meaningful minutes in the NBA. There are plenty of people who do not believe he will ever reach that level, but James prides himself on his commitment to his craft. Perhaps that dedication will pay off later in the season.

LeBron and Bronny James are bound to share the floor at some point during the 2025-26 campaign, but for now, their in-game interactions will have to take place on the sidelines.