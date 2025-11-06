Luka Doncic returned to action after a one-game absence as the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the San Antonio Spurs at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday.

The Lakers clawed back to complete the nail-biting victory, 118-116, and extend their winning streak to five games.

The Purple and Gold were down by as much as nine points in the fourth quarter before they finally took the lead, 113-112, with Doncic's three-pointer with 2:31 remaining. They eventually held on to escape the Spurs and improve to 7-2.

Doncic was impressive all game, with LeBron James and Austin Reaves even getting stunned on the bench with one of the All-Star guard's buckets.

The 26-year-old Doncic split the defense of Kelly Olynyk and Julian Champagnie in the post with one dribble before making the easy lay-in, leaving James and Reaves looking at each other in disbelief.

LeBron and AR were STUNNED by Luka’s move 🤣 pic.twitter.com/FUSpynjgNK — Lakers All Day Everyday (@LADEig) November 6, 2025

Article Continues Below

Magic, really.

Doncic finished with 35 points, nine rebounds, 13 assists, five steals, and two blocks against San Antonio in yet another MVP-type performance.

James is still out with a sciatica injury, while Reaves is nursing a groin injury.

It has become a habit for Doncic to make a dazzling play every time he's on the floor. His creativity and guile have made him almost impossible to stop. His much-improved physique has made him even more agile, finding angles to take advantage of.

The 27-year-old Reaves is likely to return for their upcoming five-game road trip, while the 40-year-old James is seeking to progress to five-on-five live action and could suit up by the middle of the month, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.