Another day, another example of Victor Wembanyama gobbling up the entire universe. The San Antonio Spurs visited Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, looking to halt the Los Angeles Lakers' four-game winning streak.

The Spurs, meanwhile, were aiming to bounce back from their first loss of the season, bowing to the Phoenix Suns, 130-118, on Sunday. Wembanyama was limited to just nine points and nine rebounds, although he had four blocks.

He wanted to come back with a vengeance, and the Lakers were on his way.

In the second quarter, he blew by Rui Hachimura after a shot fake and roared to the rim for a monster slam over Bronny James.

VICTOR WEMBANYAMA THROWS IT DOWN OVER BRONNY JAMES 😱pic.twitter.com/6xKnxHUS1p — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Sheesh! It is really unfair for a 7-foot-4 guy to move with that dexterity.

Article Continues Below

It was a laudable effort by James, though. Not many would have been brave enough to go up in the air with Wembanyama.

The 21-year-old Wembanyama is having a ball in his third season, averaging MVP-type numbers of 26.7 points, 13.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.3 steals, and a league-leading 4.7 blocks prior to facing the Lakers.

He was limited to only 46 games last season due to a shoulder injury, which was viewed as possibly career-ending. But the pride of France worked his way to recovery during a busy summer that also saw him visit different countries for meditative purposes and train with NBA legend Hakeem Olajuwon.

If he stays healthy, Wembanyama will own the NBA in the foreseeable future. He could bring back the Spurs, who have missed the playoffs for six straight years, to their dynastic glory.

As of writing, the Spurs are leading the Lakers heading to the fourth quarter.