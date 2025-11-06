The Los Angeles Lakers will put their four-game winning streak on the line as they host the San Antonio Spurs at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday.

The Lakers, currently owning a 6-2 record, have been playing terrific as of late despite their inconsistent roster, which has been hobbled by injuries. In particular, LeBron James has yet to suit up this season due to a sciatica injury.

The 40-year-old James will not join the Lakers on their upcoming five-game road trip starting this weekend, but according to ESPN's Shams Charania, the veteran forward is set to progress to five-on-five play after a series of individual workouts.

“I was told today that Lakers personnel are still operating under the belief LeBron James' debut will be around mid-November,” said Charania.

“But this is uncharted territory, he turns 41 next month, he's in his record 23rd NBA season, and that's why Rob Pelinka's three signings this offseason—Jake LaRavia, Deandre Ayton, and Marcus Smart—have been so important, paying dividends with the depth without the best players of all time in LeBron James.”

Reporting for ESPN NBA Countdown on the next steps in LeBron James' Lakers season debut process: pic.twitter.com/2wYSAhdOuL — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 6, 2025

ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, meanwhile, pointed out that James' consecutive All-NBA nods could hit a dead end if he continues to be sidelined.

“Including tonight (against the Spurs), LeBron James has missed LA’s first nine games of the 2025-26 season. By missing five more, LeBron will only be allowed to miss three more games the entire year to remain eligible for All-NBA,” reported Siegel.

“His streak of 21 straight All-NBA selections is in serious jeopardy.”

The Lakers are coming off an impressive victory against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, 123-115, even without James, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves.