Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has returned to the hardwood following a successful knee surgery.

James underwent surgery this offseason to recover from a significant MCL injury he suffered in Game 5 of the first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The injury would have sidelined him for multiple weeks if the Lakers completed the series comeback and made a deep playoff run.

James showcased a video of him working out in a gym at New York City, where he was at Fanatics FanFest this weekend. According to his Instagram post, he is happy to be back on the court.

“Man it felt good to get back out there today for the first time since my MCL injury(Almost 8 weeks ago). Been at it with my rehab & training regiment to get back to form. Obviously not where I wanna be ultimately but off to a good start,” James said.

“Damn what a GREAT FEELING!! S/O my ♾️ brother @kevinlove for allowing me to crash his workout! And also S/O @cbrickley603 for always looking out when I'm in the city! 🙏🏾🫡 👑”

What lies ahead for LeBron James, Lakers

Article Continues Below
More Los Angeles Lakers News
Nike Kobe 5 Year of the Mamba, Kobe Bryant, Nike, Nike Kobe 5
Nike Kobe 5 ‘Year of the Mamba’ updated lookDominik Zawartko ·
Myles Turner playing for the Pacers. Pacers logo in background
Ranking 3 best Myles Turner free-agency destinations if he leaves PacersBailey Bassett ·
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) looks on during the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers in game two of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
Thunder’s Alex Caruso clowns angry Lakers fans after throwing bubble shadeBenedetto Vitale ·
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who was heckled by New York fans outside Fanatics Fest.
LeBron James savagely heckled by haters at Fanatics FestAndrew Korpan ·
Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the first quarter during game six of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
LeBron James’ NSFW reaction to Tyrese Haliburton’s brutal injuryDavid Yapkowitz ·
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) handles the ball in front of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in the second half at Frost Bank Center.
Lakers’ LeBron James’ hilarious Victor Wembanyama admission on eventual retirementJosh Davis ·
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) moves to the basket against New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena.
Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

It's a great sign for the Lakers to get from LeBron James, making a big step in his recovery process.

James continues to stand out as one of the best players in the NBA, even at age 40. This past season saw him average 24.4 points, 8.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game after 70 appearances. He shot 51.3% from the field, including 37.6% from beyond the arc, and 78.2% from the free-throw line.

He will be busy this offseason, especially when it comes to his contract. The four-time NBA champion has a $52.6 million player option to decide on for the 2025-26 season. If he declines, he can negotiate a different deal with the Lakers to assist them in bolstering their depth and elevate them into serious title contention.

Los Angeles would be entering the first full season of having James and Luka Doncic as their superstar duo. Last season showcased a lot of potential despite the first-round exit in the playoffs. This offseason and training camp may allow the duo to fully complete their chemistry and have the team flourish with their undeniable talent.