Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has returned to the hardwood following a successful knee surgery.

James underwent surgery this offseason to recover from a significant MCL injury he suffered in Game 5 of the first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The injury would have sidelined him for multiple weeks if the Lakers completed the series comeback and made a deep playoff run.

James showcased a video of him working out in a gym at New York City, where he was at Fanatics FanFest this weekend. According to his Instagram post, he is happy to be back on the court.

“Man it felt good to get back out there today for the first time since my MCL injury(Almost 8 weeks ago). Been at it with my rehab & training regiment to get back to form. Obviously not where I wanna be ultimately but off to a good start,” James said.

“Damn what a GREAT FEELING!! S/O my ♾️ brother @kevinlove for allowing me to crash his workout! And also S/O @cbrickley603 for always looking out when I'm in the city! 🙏🏾🫡 👑”

LeBron back in the lab for the first time since his MCL injury

What lies ahead for LeBron James, Lakers

It's a great sign for the Lakers to get from LeBron James, making a big step in his recovery process.

James continues to stand out as one of the best players in the NBA, even at age 40. This past season saw him average 24.4 points, 8.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game after 70 appearances. He shot 51.3% from the field, including 37.6% from beyond the arc, and 78.2% from the free-throw line.

He will be busy this offseason, especially when it comes to his contract. The four-time NBA champion has a $52.6 million player option to decide on for the 2025-26 season. If he declines, he can negotiate a different deal with the Lakers to assist them in bolstering their depth and elevate them into serious title contention.

Los Angeles would be entering the first full season of having James and Luka Doncic as their superstar duo. Last season showcased a lot of potential despite the first-round exit in the playoffs. This offseason and training camp may allow the duo to fully complete their chemistry and have the team flourish with their undeniable talent.