The Los Angeles Lakers evened up their series with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night with a 94-85 win at home. It was pretty much a must-win game for the Lakers after dropping Game 1 at home, and they got the job done. Now, a couple days after the contest, fans are clamoring about a play that went unnoticed that involved LeBron James.

At one point in the game, LeBron James went down on the court and it looked like he was in a lot of pain. However, a fan looked at the replay closely, and they noticed that James was taking peaks to see if his reaction was believable.

LeBron think he slick 🤣

(h/t bonbaguy23/TT) pic.twitter.com/10OAMCcEJS — Overtime (@overtime) April 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

NBA fans are getting a kick out of James taking a peak under his hand. It certainly doesn't look like he was in a lot of pain from this angle.

“He is legit the funniest athlete of all time,” one fan said.

A lot of fans have seen this behavior from James before.

“Last night Julius Randall tickled LeBron’s beard,” another fan said. “Watched replay 4 times just caught the tip of his chin and went face down covering his head. When he came up, he was walking down court grabbing the bridge of his nose.”

Some fans believe that flopping is just part of the game. A lot of players do it in today's era of the NBA, and James is one of them. He was trying to get a call to help his team win.

“flopping is part of basketball,” a fan said. “if you don’t like it then don’t watch. we don’t need fans like you anyways.”

Some fans are okay with the flopping, but a lot of people don't want to see this kind of stuff while watching basketball.

“I respect LeBron because I respect greatness but this is so lame,” a fan wrote.

Other fans are putting this clip toward the GOAT debate. A popualar topic of discussion in the NBA world is the LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan debate. Jordan fans are taking this and running with it.

“And people are confused why we don’t consider him the goat,” one fan posted. “Michael Jordan never sold Barbie dolls.”

LeBron James and the Lakers are in a heated series with the Timberwolves that is all tied at two apiece as it shifts over to Minnesota. Game 3 will take place on Friday night at 8:30 CT from the Target Center is Minneapolis. The game will be airing on ESPN, and the Timberwolves are currently favored by 2.5 points.