The Los Angeles Lakers dropped Game 1 of the Western Conference first round against the Minnesota Timberwolves, 117-95. However, Game 2 was much different as the Lakers earned the 94-85 win to tie the series at 1-1.

Luka Doncic (31 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists) and LeBron James (21 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists) both flirted with a triple-double in Game 2, so it was an encouraging bounce-back performance after the blowout loss in Game 1.

Now, the series will go to Minnesota for the next two games, so there is a lot at stake for both teams.

After the Game 2 win, Doncic revealed his mindset as the series shifts to Minnesota in what should be a rowdy environment.

“Me and Bron, leaders of the team, have to keep the team together. Going into Minnesota is going to be a war. Fans are going to be cheering like crazy. No matter what, we can't panic. We got to stay together and it's on me and Bron to keep the team together,” Doncic said.

"Me and Bron have to keep the team together. Going into Minnesota is going to be a war." Luka Doncic says the Lakers can’t panic as the series shifts to the Wolves’ home floor 🗣️ (via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/5qPPUF94S1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Lakers have not played the Timberwolves in Minnesota since acquiring Doncic, so it should be quite the atmosphere for Game 3, especially with the way the first two games of the series have gone.

The league fined Anthony Edwards $50,000 for an inappropriate comment toward Lakers fans in Game 1. Then, the Lakers did a good job containing Edwards and the Timberwolves' 3-point barrage in Game 2, something Edwards admitted he was confused about.

The Timberwolves' home record is a bit underwhelming. During the season, they went 25-16 in Minnesota, which is the second-worst record at home among the current Western Conference playoff teams. Still, there is no secret that the next two games are important for both teams, especially with Game 5 being played in LA.

Game 4 3 is on Friday night at 9:30 pm ET in Minnesota, with Game 4 being on Sunday at 3:30 pm ET.