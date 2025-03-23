LeBron James made his return to action after missing the past six games with a groin injury, but that wasn't enough to prevent the Los Angeles Lakers from suffering a surprising 146-115 blowout loss at the hands of the Chicago Bulls. While the result obviously is not what the team was hoping for, in James' eyes, the Lakers are still in control when it comes to how their season will end.

James scored 17 points against the Bulls while also grabbing six rebounds and dishing out four assists, but it didn't matter much because Los Angeles simply could not buy a stop on defense. However, James isn't too down on his team after this result, noting that they still control their destiny when it comes to clinching a playoff spot and avoiding the NBA's play-in tournament.

“We got 12 games to position ourselves in the postseason,” James said after the game. “We pretty much can control our own destiny if we win ballgames and not have to be in the play-in.”

LeBron James, Lakers focused on clinching a playoff spot

The Lakers have a 43-27 record after this loss, which is good for the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference currently. They sit just a half-game behind the Denver Nuggets for the No. 3 seed, and they have a three-game lead over the Los Angeles Clippers, who are the No. 7 seed heading into play on Sunday, March 23. So if Los Angeles can take care of business over their final 12 games, they should be able to lock up a playoff spot.

They will need to play much better than they did on Saturday, though, as you won't win many games when you give up 145 points to your opponent. The good news is that the Lakers are finally beginning to get healthy, with James' return being the biggest development for the team as the postseason approaches. L.A. will have a shot to get back on track when they face off against the Orlando Magic on Monday night.