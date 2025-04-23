The Los Angeles Lakers secured a crucial win Tuesday night, defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 94-85 to even their first-round NBA Playoff series at 1-1. LeBron James and Luka Doncic once again played central roles in what has quickly become one of the most compelling matchups of the postseason.

Following the game, James spoke with Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet and offered a succinct but telling remark about his backcourt teammate.

“I’ve watched it for seven years so nothing at all. Luka is Luka,” James said when asked what he’s learned about Doncic in a playoff environment.

Luka Doncic, LeBron James lead Lakers past Timberwolves in Game 2 as series heads to Minnesota

Doncic delivered another commanding performance in Game 2, posting 31 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists, and a block. He went 11-for-11 from the free throw line and recorded a team-high plus-minus of +11. The 26-year-old guard continues to solidify his postseason reputation, now averaging 31 points across 52 career playoff games — trailing only Michael Jordan’s all-time mark of 33.4 points per game.

James was pivotal as well, finishing with 21 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and one block in 39 minutes of action. The 40-year-old forward’s steady presence helped Los Angeles respond to their Game 1 defeat and regain momentum in the series.

With the next two games scheduled in Minnesota, James acknowledged the intensity awaiting them at Target Center.

“Hostile environment, but we gotta come in with the same mindset as we had tonight,” James said. “Understand that it’s a playoff game, no possessions [that] we can take off, we gotta play with intensity, energy, and effort.”

The Timberwolves, who finished the regular season with a 25-16 home record, will host Game 3 on Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Game 4 is scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

As the series shifts to Minneapolis, the Lakers will look to build on their defensive success from Game 2 while continuing to lean on the All-Star duo of James and Doncic.