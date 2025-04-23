Luka Doncic has never been one to shy away from big moments—or big matchups. And in the Los Angeles Lakers' 94–85 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series, the Slovenian superstar didn’t hold back in making his strategy clear: go straight at Rudy Gobert.

Doncic, who finished with 31 points, 12 rebounds, and 9 assists, dominated the floor with his signature mix of poise and precision. But it wasn’t just the stat line that stood out—it was the target.

“Yeah, from the start, you know. I always like to attack centers. I got it a little bit going in the first quarter, and of course, set the tone for everybody else. I just think we’ll go from there,” Doncic told NBA on TNT courtisde reporter Taylor Rooks in a post-game on-court interview.

It wasn’t the first time Doncic hunted the four-time Defensive Player of the Year. In fact, it’s becoming something of a postseason tradition. In the 2024 Western Conference Finals, Doncic drilled a game-winning 3-pointer over Gobert—an iconic moment that sealed a comeback win for Dallas and set the internet ablaze.

One year later, wearing purple and gold, he’s still drawing Gobert out to the perimeter, forcing switches, and exploiting mismatches. In Game 2, the Lakers repeatedly set high screens to get Gobert isolated on Doncic. The result? Stepbacks, drives, and swing passes that kept Minnesota's defense scrambling.

It’s a strategy that plays to Doncic’s strengths and challenges Gobert’s ability to defend in space. Despite Gobert’s shot-blocking pedigree, the matchup has historically favored Doncic, who thrives when reading defenders and manipulating switches.

This time, the stakes were higher. After dropping Game 1, the Lakers entered Game 2 needing a response. Doncic delivered early, scoring 16 points in the first quarter to set the tone. LeBron James added 21 points and 11 rebounds, while Austin Reaves chipped in 16, but it was Doncic who dictated the game’s tempo.

This marked his second consecutive 30-point game to start the playoffs, placing him alongside Lakers legends George Mikan and Shaquille O'Neal as the only players in franchise history to achieve this feat. But more than a scoring leader, he was the strategist—hunting Gobert, breaking down coverages, and igniting a defense that held the Timberwolves to just 38% shooting from the field and 20% from deep.

As the series shifts to Minneapolis for Game 3, Dončić’s message is clear: matchups matter, and Rudy Gobert remains his favorite one to exploit.