The Los Angeles Lakers suffered their third straight loss on Monday with a 118-106 defeat to the Orlando Magic. It was another frustrating result for the Lakers, even with Luka Doncic and LeBron James on the court together. On the other hand, the G League team, South Bay Lakers, got a 122-118 win over the Santa Cruz Warriors on Monday night.

It was a strong performance for South Bay, which earned its 14th win of the year. In turn, Bronny James broke out with a new career-high in points (39) and added seven rebounds and four assists in 38 minutes.

Bronny James, who has been back and forth between the NBA and the G League all year, had his best game since being drafted 55th overall by the Lakers in 2024.

As a result, LeBron James was hyped about his son's outing in the G League, and the Lakers superstar had a message on X.

“SMILE THROUGH IT ALL YOUNG! KEEP GOING!!” LeBron James wrote with a series of emojis as well as Bronny's highlights.

SMILE THROUGH IT ALL YOUNG 🤴🏾!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 KEEP GOING!! https://t.co/xAWHGG6SI5 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Bronny James played well, shooting 14-of-21 from the field with a 4-of-8 clip from three despite picking up five fouls.

Bronny James has played sparingly with the NBA team. Throughout the season, he is averaging just 2.3 points per game with 0.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game in and average of just under six minutes.

However, he did break out in the March 20 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Lakers were missing quite a few players, including LeBron James, Doncic, Austin Reaves and Dorian Finney-Smith, so Bronny James played 29 minutes off the bench, scoring 17 points in the process.

Now, he has performed his best in his young career in the G League, and the shots appear to be falling for LeBron James' son. South Bay faces Santa Cruz once again on Tuesday, so Bronny James should be a big factor in that one.