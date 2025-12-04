As the Los Angeles Lakers (15–5) begin a demanding three-game East Coast road trip Thursday against the Toronto Raptors (15–7), ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said LeBron James has entered the “deep end” of an unfamiliar role in Year 23 — one shaped by injuries, roster shifts and the rapid rise of Austin Reaves.

Windhorst discussed James’ new reality on The Dan Patrick Show, noting how drastically things have changed for the 40-year-old forward.

“The Luka thing happens then he has the injuries. So this is two things we’ve never seen. We’ve never seen him not be the 1A guy on his team. We’ve never seen him have offseason injuries before. Then his team, without him, plays really, really well. Absolutely never happened.”

He emphasized that even one of these elements would be unprecedented for James, but the combination has placed him in territory he has never navigated.

“We are in completely unknown territory for him… And by the way he rejoins the team as the number one scorer in the history of the league, where the two guys on his team are top 10 in scoring.”

Windhorst added:

“I think he is absolutely in a little bit of the deep end of the pool that he’s never been in before. I mean how long has it been in a situation that he hasn’t not only seen, but mastered? So this is awkward and he’s showing his age.”

Article Continues Below

LeBron James adjusts to an unfamiliar role as the Lakers open their East Coast trip

James has shifted into more of a tertiary role behind Luka Doncic and the surging Austin Reaves, who is averaging a career-high 28.1 points per game while emerging as one of the league’s most dynamic perimeter scorers.

Following a delayed season debut due to a sciatica injury, James has averaged 15.2 points, 7.2 assists and four rebounds while shooting 46 percent from the field and 31.8 percent from three in 32.2 minutes through five appearances. His adjustment was evident in Monday’s 125–108 loss to the Phoenix Suns, where he finished with 10 points and three assists on 3-for-10 shooting, snapping the Lakers’ seven-game win streak.

The road trip offers James more opportunities to find rhythm and comfort in JJ Redick’s offense. After facing Toronto, Los Angeles will meet the Boston Celtics (12-9) and Philadelphia 76ers (11-9) before returning home next Wednesday for their NBA Cup quarterfinal matchup against the San Antonio Spurs (15-6).

The Lakers will be without Doncic Thursday, as he remains out while welcoming his second daughter. His absence places an increased offensive burden on James while underscoring the challenge of his evolving role — one Windhorst believes represents the most unfamiliar chapter of James’ historic career.