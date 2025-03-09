The groin injury LeBron James suffered in Saturday's contest against the Boston Celtics goes back to concerns about the one he had on Christmas Day of 2018. However, the Los Angeles Lakers star believes this time is different in a positive way.

James suffered the injury midway through the fourth quarter of the highly anticipated showdown between the Lakers and Celtics. He left with 6:44 left in the game, being unable to return as the team lost 111-101.

James provided an update on the injury after the game, per team reporter Dave McMenamin. He compared the ailment to the one he had in 2018, believing it to not be as bad as that one.

“LeBron James said his mind immediately went to his groin injury Christmas Day 2018 when he felt a pop in his groin and missed significant time. James said he does not believe this injury is as bad as that one, and then knocked on the wooden locker behind him to not jinx it,” McMenamin reported.

What's next for Lakers after LeBron James injury

It is a reassuring injury update for LeBron James to have, considering his importance to the Lakers' success this season.

The comparison to his injury in 2018 is noteworthy as well. When he suffered it during the Lakers' game against the Golden State Warriors on Christmas, he went on to miss 17 straight games as the team lost their momentum that season. How he handles the severity of this groin injury will be worth keeping track of, especially with the Lakers currently in the playoff race.

Los Angeles fell to 40-22 on the season with the loss, going down to third in the Western Conference standings. They trail the Denver Nuggets by 0.5 games and the Oklahoma City Thunder by 11.5 games.

Following Saturday's defeat to the Celtics, the Lakers will prepare for their next road matchup while awaiting the next update on James. They face the Brooklyn Nets on March 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET.