The Los Angeles Lakers have been among the best teams in the NBA to start the 2025-26 season, currently sitting at 14-4 and in the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference Standings. After having gone undefeated in NBA Cup group play, the Lakers have a couple of home games before they head back out on the road. However, the Lakers might be short-handed for their upcoming against the New Orleans Pelicans with LeBron James on the injury report.

LeBron James was officially listed as questionable on the Lakers’ injury report for their game against the Pelicans on Sunday. James was listed as dealing with left foot injury management, the same nagging injury that caused him to be sidelined for a portion of last season.

James did not make his 2024-25 season debut until Nov. 18 due to a nerve injury. The Lakers’ game against the Pelicans is the front end of a back-to-back, with the Phoenix Suns in town on Monday night. A final update on James’ status likely won’t come until right before the game starts, and it’s unclear what that would mean regarding his potential availability for the Suns game.

In addition to James, veteran guard Marcus Smart also appeared on the injury report as dealing with back spasms. Smart missed the Lakers’ win against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday due to said back issue. Bronny James will not be with the Lakers as he has been assigned to South Bay for their mini-road trip against the San Diego Clippers this weekend.

James has appeared in four games so far this season, at a little over 32 minutes per game. He was averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 49.1 percent shooting from the field, 33.3 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 50 percent shooting from the free-throw line.