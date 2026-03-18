Former Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Boston Scott, nicknamed the ‘Giants Killer’ for his dominance over the New York Giants, has announced his retirement from the NFL. Aged just 30, Scott has decided to step away after just six seasons in the league, per a post on X by journalist Ari Meirov.

Former #Eagles RB Boston Scott (and “Giant Killer”) has announced his retirement from the NFL. pic.twitter.com/smSJgx8Cic — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 18, 2026

During this time, he played in 75 games and had 12 starts, all coming for Philadelphia. While he did not play during the 2024 season and had brief stints with the Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers, Scott was most prominently known for his contributions to the Eagles, where he played from 2018 to 2023. He finished with 302 carries for 1,295 rushing yards, along with 71 receptions for 566 receiving yards and 17 total touchdowns.

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Scott’s most productive season came in 2020, when he posted 374 rushing yards and 212 receiving yards, stepping into a larger role amid injuries in the Eagles’ backfield. Most notably however, Scott produced 422 rushing yards, 222 receiving yards and 10 total touchdowns in just 10 career games against the Giants, which earned him the nickname ‘Giants Killer.’

This included a three-touchdown game in Week 17 of the 2019 season that helped clinch a playoff berth for Philadelphia. Originally a sixth-round pick by the New Orleans Saints in 2018, he was waived early in his rookie season before being picked up by Philadelphia.

He eventually became a trusted piece in the Eagles’ rotation during multiple playoff runs, including their appearance in Super Bowl LVII.