The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly at a crossroads with star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, including how to approach the rest of the season. With only a handful of games remaining in the regular season, the Bucks are slipping further behind the Charlotte Hornets for the final play-in spot.

Amidst increasing lottery odds, the Bucks have reportedly approached Giannis Antetokounmpo about shutting it down for the rest of the season, something the 10-time All-Star has no interest in doing, as per Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

“The Bucks, per league sources, have made it clear to their franchise centerpiece that it would be in their shared interest for him to sit out with the team currently 6 1/2 games behind the Charlotte Hornets for the final Play-In Tournament spot,” Nehm reported. “While injuries have forced Antetokounmpo to miss 32 games already this season, league sources tell The Athletic the 10-time All-Star forward has informed the team he has no desire to cut his season short.”

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Antetokounmpo is still dealing with injury issues, having missed the Bucks’ last game against the Cleveland Cavaliers after leaving the team’s previous game, a win against the Indiana Pacers, early. Amid a disappointing season for the Bucks, the trade rumors swirling around Antetokounmpo reached a crescendo at this year’s deadline. The Bucks ultimately held on to their star, and it’s shaping up to be an interesting offseason.

Antetokounmpo has been limited to 36 games this season, at a little over 28 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists, with splits of 62.4 percent shooting from the field, 33.3 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 65 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Bucks have 14 games remaining in the regular season, ahead of what’s supposed to be one of the best drafts in recent memory.