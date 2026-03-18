Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas was thrown into controversy when it was incorrectly reported that he had been suspended for performance-enhancing drugs. Now, both Rojas and the reporter who originally posted that news have shared their side of the story.

It wasn't Miguel, but Johan Rojas of the Philadelphia Phillies, who was suspended 90 games for PEDs. The Dodgers infielder wasn't too happy being accused of something so inflammatory, via Chris Rose Sports.

“He didn't mistype my name,” Rojas said. “He did it with all the intention to put my name and the organization's name on that tweet. One thing is to mistype my name as say Miguel Rojas got suspended. That's a fair mistake. But when you say Miguel Rojas from the Los Angeles Dodgers got suspended 80 games for PEDs, that's what I'm not good with.”

“I don't want to make it a big deal, I don't want to make it about myself,” he continued. “But I feel as a reporter you have to have some ability to be a professional and don't just apologize to me, but the organization. Because I don't have X or Twitter or whatever, he didn't make an apology to my name or the organization.”

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Miguel Rojas talks about the impact of the incorrect tweet that accused him of being suspended for PEDs this week Presented by @SoFi pic.twitter.com/XIvjilND8E — Chris Rose Sports (@ChrisRoseSports) March 18, 2026

Evan Drellich of The Athletic, who originally made the incorrect tweet, has now issued an apology to both Rojas and the Dodgers. The infielder's request during his message to Drellich about the situation came true.

“To Miguel Rojas and the Dodgers, I sincerely and publicly apologize,” Drellich wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “I've reached out to Miguel, the Dodgers and Miguel's agent to say the same. Once again, I'm sorry.”

Signed to a one-year deal over the offseason, Rojas' attention is on helping the Dodgers win their third-straight World Series crown. But he couldn't sit back while being incorrectly accused of steroid usage. Drellich has issued a full retraction, and an apologize that he hopes will smooth things over with Rojas.