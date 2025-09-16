Ever since the sports world was shocked when the Dallas Mavericks traded star Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, there is no denying that the partnership between him and LeBron James would be dangerous. With the Lakers preparing for the 2025-26 season, James would speak about Doncic and how much of a student of basketball he is, having been his teammate for some time now.

Doncic was featured in a recent article titled “Welcome to the Luka Doncic Revenge Tour” by The Washington Post, detailing the shock of the trade from Dallas and where the star is at mentally and physically. James would speak on Doncic, saying that on top of being a “savant of the game,” he is also a “great f***ing guy.”

“I just love the way he approaches the game,” James said. “I love the way he plays the game. More importantly, man, he’s just a great f—ing guy.”

“Big-time savant of the game,” James continued. “I always use IQ as a measuring point in basketball—guys who can think the game. There are so many guys in our league who can play the game, but to be able to think the game as well puts you at another level.”

Lakers' Luka Doncic is unsure if he'll have “closure”

As Doncic still recovers from the trade to the Lakers mentally, it is important to reflect on how much of a shock it was not just for the fans, but for the 26-year-old who was ready to stay in Dallas for the long haul. While Los Angeles is the new home for Doncic, and he has been acclimating well, the rug was still suddenly lifted off of his feet metaphorically, saying that he is not sure if he “will have closure or not.”

“I think it will always be strange,” Doncic says. “I don’t know if someday I will have closure or not. For sure, it will always be weird.”

Still, Doncic has the drive to win a championship and make the partnership with James and others work, which could happen due to his elite skills. General manager Rob Pelinka echoed the same sentiments.

“I liken his skills to that of an illusionist,” Pelinka said. “You almost have to be at the game to understand the magnitude of what Luka can do on the court.”

The Lakers start the season on Oct. 21 against the Golden State Warriors.